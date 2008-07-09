Google Docs - The Perfect Tool To Live Blog any Event

I recently wrote this guest article for the Google Docs blog on how to use Google Docs word processor for live blogging an event – it could be a large keynote address or a conference call or someone speaking at a local BarCamp in your city.

Why use Google Docs as a tool for Live Blogging?

First and foremost - you are live-blogging on your own website and not on a third-party platform – that means you retain all the web traffic. Second, Google Docs offers a rich blog editor so you get to include photos, hyperlinks, tables, etc in your live blog.

Thanks Meredith Whittaker (Google Docs Program Manager) for the opportunity.