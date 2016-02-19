Home
Speech Recognition
How to Add Speech Recognition to your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Speech Recognition
Feb 19, 2016
Dictation - Speech Recognition in the Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Speech Recognition
May 09, 2013
The New Ford Fiesta has Voice Control
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Speech Recognition
Oct 20, 2011
How to Improve Accuracy in Dragon NaturallySpeaking
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dragon naturallyspeaking
Speech Recognition
Sep 23, 2009
Tazti - Free Voice Recognition Software for Web Search & iTunes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Speech Recognition
Jul 21, 2008
Speech Recognition in YouTube Lets You Search for Spoken Content
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Speech Recognition
Jul 13, 2008
