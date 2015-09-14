Home
Posts - Page 12 - Digital Inspiration
How to Print Multiple Gmail Messages in one go
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
PDF
Print
Sep 14, 2015
How to Hide AdSense Ads on your Website
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Sep 14, 2015
How to Read your Android Battery Graph
Amit Agarwal
Android
Sep 08, 2015
Gmail AutoResponder is a Better Alternative to Canned Responses
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Aug 24, 2015
Prevent Blogger from Redirecting your Blogspot Blog to Country-Specific URLs
Amit Agarwal
blogger
Aug 22, 2015
Adjust the Volume of your Android Phone without using the Buttons
Amit Agarwal
Android
Music
YouTube
Aug 19, 2015
Hindi Speech Recognition Software with Spell Checker
Amit Agarwal
hindi
Aug 15, 2015
The Best Tools for Saving Web Pages, Forever
Amit Agarwal
Aug 14, 2015
Use Quick Look on Mac to Preview Live Websites
Amit Agarwal
Apple Mac
Aug 10, 2015
A Lynx-like Text Browser that Runs on Google Servers
Amit Agarwal
Proxy Server
Aug 05, 2015
Get Fare Estimates for Uber Taxis on Twitter
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Aug 03, 2015
How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of your Current Network
Amit Agarwal
Apple Mac
Networking
Password
Wi-Fi
Aug 02, 2015
How to Save your Gmail to Google Drive Automatically
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google Drive
Jul 30, 2015
Evernote Drops Email-to-Note for Free Accounts, Alternative
Amit Agarwal
Evernote
Jul 28, 2015
Embedded Tweets can be Easily Faked
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Twitter
Jul 28, 2015
How to Receive Files in your Google Drive from Anyone
Amit Agarwal
Google Drive
Google Forms
Jul 23, 2015
How to Customize the Facebook Page Plugin for Websites
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Facebook
Jul 15, 2015
Bring Gmail's Archiving Feature to Microsoft Outlook for Mac (without scripting)
Amit Agarwal
Apple Mac
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Jul 14, 2015
How to Edit Any Web Page in your Browser
Amit Agarwal
wiki
Jul 10, 2015
Expand the Range of your Wireless Network with another Router
Amit Agarwal
Networking
Wi-Fi
Jul 06, 2015
