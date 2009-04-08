How to Link to a Specific Slide on Google Docs or Slideshare

Say you have uploaded a large PowerPoint presentation on SlideShare or Google Docs that contains a few dozen slides and the executive summary, or the slide that has all the key points, lies somewhere in the middle of the presentation.

Here’s a simple tip on how to create an hyperlink such that people, who may be in a hurry, can skip all the previous parts of a presentation and jump directly to the executive summary slide without having to click the forward button ‘n’ number of times.

Linking in Slideshare:

You can append the slide number to any SlideShare URL and it will directly start the presentation from that particular slide. For example, this Slideshare presentation has 24 slides but I can jump to slide 18 directly using the following URL:

http://www.slideshare.net/labnol/adsense-amit-agarwal/18

Linking in Google Docs:

Unlike SlideShare where the first slide is represented by number 1, slides in Google Docs begin with number 0 so if you want to reach the 4th slide, the start number would be 3.

To link to any specific slide in a Google Docs presentation, click the “Start Presentation” button and copy the URL of the presentation view. Now replace the value of “start” parameter with the slide number (minus one) such that your URL looks something like this:

http://docs.google.com/Present?docID=ddqv4rdd _ 197ppfw23fx&start=2

If you are sharing a link of this public presentation with other people, you may also add &skipauth=true to the URL so that your audience need not have to login into their Google Docs account to view the relevant slide.

Related: Google Docs Tips & Tricks