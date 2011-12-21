Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
PDF
Google Chrome Bundled with Adobe Reader
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
PDF
Dec 21, 2011
G
Scan and Upload Paper Documents to Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
OCR
PDF
Nov 17, 2011
S
How to Manage Your Collection of PDF Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
OCR
PDF
Oct 10, 2011
H
Convert Web Files to PDF with Google Docs Viewer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
PDF
Apr 22, 2011
C
WWF for Printless PDFs - Now Available on Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Dec 23, 2010
W
Prevent Unnecessary Printing of Docs with WWF
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
PDF
Print
z
Dec 08, 2010
P
One-Click File Sharing with Adobe Reader X
By
Amit Agarwal
In
adobe
PDF
Nov 19, 2010
O
Read the Internet via Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
PDF
Nov 09, 2010
R
Download a Free PDF Writer and Reader for Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
PDF
Oct 11, 2010
D
Read PDF Files on your iPhone /iPad with iBooks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Jun 22, 2010
R
The Best PDF Reader Apps for your iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
PDF
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Jun 01, 2010
T
Get Documents Digitally Signed with Adobe eSign
By
Amit Agarwal
In
adobe
PDF
signature
useful
May 14, 2010
G
Nuance PDF Reader Converts Files Accurately
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
PDF
Feb 19, 2010
N
Download Free PDF Printer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Feb 10, 2010
D
How to Apply Creative Commons License To Your Documents
By
Amit Agarwal
In
creative commons
flickr
PDF
Dec 31, 2009
H
Create a PDF Diary with all your Tweets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Twitter
Dec 07, 2009
C
Create PDF Documents in Office 2010
By
Amit Agarwal
In
office 2010
open
PDF
Nov 01, 2009
C
Use Google Docs as a Batch PDF Converter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Microsoft PowerPoint
PDF
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Oct 26, 2009
U
How to Create PDF Documents Optimized for SEO
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
OCR
PDF
SEO
Sep 04, 2009
H
The Firefox Manual - A Beginner's Guide
By
Amit Agarwal
In
learn
Mozilla Firefox
PDF
May 28, 2009
T
Previous
Next