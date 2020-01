Read Websites, PDF or Office Documents in iPod

NYT - Want to read long files on your iPod or iPod Nano - Upload that text or e-book file to the iPod eBook Creator site (snipurl.com/1tpx6) and get it back in a batch of linked 4K chunks.

Copy those files into your iPod’s Notes folder and you’ve got a pocket book for the morning commute. You can find plenty of free e-book text files to download at Project Gutenberg. Link.