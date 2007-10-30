The Indian Edition of Yahoo! Mail and Yahoo! Web Messenger

#hindi #yahoo

yahoo hindi messenger Yahoo! India is doing everything right to grab the local language market here.

Today, Yahoo! launched their very popular Yahoo! Mail in Hindi allowing anyone to easily read or write email messages in Hindi. The Yahoo! Mail Hindi edition is just like the English version except that the interface is in Hindi.

The news comes just after Yahoo released the beta version of Yahoo! Messenger 9 for Windows.

Yahoo! India has also introduced a web version of Yahoo! Messenger (link) that lets you connect with IM friends without installing the IM software on the desktop. The new Yahoo! web messenger now allows users to chat most Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati.

Yahoo! messenger users can switch between Indian languages seamlessly along with English. The desktop edition of Yahoo! Messenger already has tons of local language emoticons and shout outs to give it a local touch.

