Download Yahoo! Messenger 9 for Windows

Yahoo! today released a new version of Yahoo! Messenger 9 IM client that features new skins (IM environments), more emoticons and a redesigned look-n-feel.

Yahoo! Messenger 9 is a wonderful upgrade for users who regular share web videos and photos with other IM friends.

Now when you paste a YouTube video URL in Yahoo! Messenger 9 chat window, your friends can watch the video clip inline without having to visit the YouTube Website.

Same holds true for Flickr photostreams or any other other photos on the web - you can either paste photo URLs in the IM window or drag-n-drop pictures from the desktop - your friends can preview the pictures right inside the Yahoo! chat window.

Another useful feature - if you are going Offline, you can configure Yahoo! Messenger 9 to forward all the Offline IM message to a your mobile number as SMS text messages.

Yahoo! Messenger 9 is only available for Windows XP and Vista. Download Yahoo! Messenger 9 here. A localized Hindi version of Yahoo! Messenger 9 is also available for Indian users.