Find helpful guides and shortcuts to boost your presentation skills and work smarter in Google Slides with our curated collection of tips, tutorials, and productivity hacks.
1. How to Convert Google Slides to PNG Images with Google Script
2. The Best Google Add-ons for Docs, Sheets, Slides and Google Forms
3. How to Extract Images from Google Docs and Google Slides
4. How to Create Personalized Images in Bulk with Google Sheets
5. SlideCasts - Sync YouTube Videos with your Google Slides Presentation
6. How to Make Phone Numbers Callable in Google Sheets and Docs
7. How to Make Personalized Place Cards with Guest Names
8. How to Create Dynamic Open Graph Images with Google Sheets
9. Create Google Cloud Function to Generate Images in Google Cloud Storage
10. How to Import Canva Designs into Google Slides
11. Make all Shapes the Same Size in Google Slides
12. How to Embed Google Slides Like a Pro!
13. How to Download Speaker Notes in Google Slides
14. How to Link to a Specific Slide on Google Slides Presentation
15. Make Instagram Slideshows with Google Slides
16. How to Download your Google Slides Presentation as a Video File
17. How to Embed Music in your Google Slides Presentation
18. How to Covert your Google Slides Presentation into an Animated GIF
19. Using the Google Slides API with Apps Script for Document Merge