Posts - Page 10 - Digital Inspiration
How to Embed a Part of any YouTube Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Apr 16, 2016
H
Learning CSS with Cats and a Dinner Table
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Apr 15, 2016
L
The Best Google Font Combinations That Look Good Together
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Mar 15, 2016
T
How to Track Google Spreadsheet Views with Google Analytics
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Analytics
Google Docs
Mar 09, 2016
H
How to Make eBooks with Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
epub
Google Docs
Mar 08, 2016
H
How to Use Github for Hosting Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
upload
Feb 22, 2016
H
How to Make Org Charts with Google Sheets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Charts
Google Docs
Feb 22, 2016
H
How to Add Speech Recognition to your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Speech Recognition
Feb 19, 2016
H
How to Use Animated GIF Images as your Mac Wallpaper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
GIF
Feb 03, 2016
H
The Directory of Twitter News Feeds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Feb 03, 2016
T
How to Find and Replace Text in Gmail and other Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Chrome
Feb 01, 2016
H
Access your Passwords from Anywhere with Google Password Manager
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Password
Feb 01, 2016
A
How to Make ASCII Art with Photos on Facebook and Instagram
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ascii
Facebook
Instagram
Feb 01, 2016
H
Review of Siteground Web Hosting
By
Amit Agarwal
Jan 29, 2016
R
How to Use a YouTube Video as your Webpage Background
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Jan 20, 2016
H
How to Record your Desktop Screen with YouTube
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screencasting
YouTube
Jan 19, 2016
H
How to Use Pluralsight Training for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Jan 19, 2016
H
Twitter Guide: How To Do Everything With Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Jan 19, 2016
T
Embed YouTube Videos without the YouTube Logo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Jan 10, 2016
E
What is Gmail's Daily Limit on Sending Email?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Apps
Jan 03, 2016
W
