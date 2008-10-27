Add Live Web Pages to your PowerPoint Presentations

You are giving a PowerPoint Presentation on “How to Google Effectively” to a live audience and there’s a slide in your PowerPoint deck where you need to demonstrate certain Google tricks inside the web browser.

So you minimize the slideshow, open your browser, type google.com and wait for the website to load. Once you are done with the Google demo, you bring the PPT slideshow to the foreground and resume the presentation.

There are way too many steps involved so wouldn’t it be great if you could simply embed the Google website into your slideshow without breaking the flow of presentation?

Add Web Pages to PowerPoint

Enter LiveWeb, a free add-in for PowerPoint (all versions) that lets you display web pages live in your PowerPoint slides. In fact, LiveWeb is like embedding a full browser in your PowerPoint presentation because you can interact with web pages as if they were opened in a real browser – all the links on web pages stay intact and live.

Live Web uses a wizard based approach to insert websites into PowerPoint slides – you type a list of URL(s) and their relative position on the slide (most common is centered layout). Live Web will then insert new slides each corresponding to your different URLs.

And not just websites, you could embed dynamic web graphic into PowerPoint with Live Web. Examples include a Google Trends chart or the Dow Jones index graph.

PowerPoint 2010 users click here to download and install LiveWeb while the installer for PowerPoint 2007 and Office 2003 is available here.

Update: If you like to insert RSS feeds inside PowerPoint, make sure you syndicate via FeedBurner as IE, unlike Opera 9, can’t render native feeds as HTML web pages.