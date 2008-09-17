Click Hyperlinks on Web Pages with Keyboard Shortcuts

#mouse #mozilla firefox

If you prefer using keyboard shortcuts over mouse to interact with software programs, you’ll absolutely love mouse-less browsing for Firefox.

web links shortcuts

As the WSJ screenshot suggests, Mouseless Browsing adds unique numbers next to every hyperlink on the current web page – that link could either be in the form of text or even images.

Now if you want to click any of the hyperlinks to visit the target web page, just type the corresponding number with your keyboard and hit Enter.

mouse shortcuts for bbc

The extension also works with search boxes and regular web forms. Here are some examples from BBC News and the CNN home page.

cnn hyperlinks

While you may think that this will only add clutter to web pages, that’s really not the case. Everything can be customized including the style of these “unique numbers” that appear next to web links.

In fact you could can URLs (with wildcards like *techmeme* or *google.com) to automatically suggest sites where this feature should be enabled or disabled by default.

mouse-options

Related: When Your Computer Keyboard Fails

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻