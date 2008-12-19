Convert Excel data to HTML Table

#convert #todo #microsoft excel

Here’s a comparison of various options that let you convert Excel spreadsheets into HTML tables for embedding the tabular data into websites. You can choose between Excel Online (part of Microsoft Office Live), Google Spreadsheets or even static HTML.

1. Excel Online

This table is embedded through an Excel spreadsheet hosted on OneDrive (formerly SkyDrive). You can copy-paste individual cells or even download the embedded sheet for offline analysis.

2. Google Docs Spreadsheets

This table is generated though a spreadsheet hosted on Google Drive. While the embedded sheet retains the original formatting, it’s pretty much a static HTML table.

3. Interactive HTML Table with Excel Button

This is a regular HTML table but you can click the green Excel button to transform that static table into an interactive one with support for filtering and sorting.

