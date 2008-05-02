Make Perfect Wallpapers for Mobile Phones with Your Pictures

mobile phone wallpaper

With flauntR, an online photo editing software, you can turn any photograph into a wallpaper for your cell phone that exactly fits the screen.

You first upload a picture from the desktop (or fetch an existing image from sites like Flickr, Picasa). Now pick a phone from the drop-down, adjust the focus window and crop.

Technically, you could do this in any image editing software but flauntR makes it very convenient - their database includes all popular phones from Sony, Nokia, LG, BlackBerry and Samsung plus you can add effects to pictures before turning them into wallpapers.

Once your crop the wallpaper image, save it to the desktop and transfer to your mobile phone via Bluetooth or USB Data cable.

flauntR.com [Click mobilR on the next screen] - Thanks Kate from Click.

