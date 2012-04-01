The Kindle Best Sellers that are currently Free

#amazon kindle

Meet Hundred Zeros, a Pinterest style page that offers a visual listing of best-sellers that you can download on your Kindle, Windows PC, Mac or any mobile phone for free.

You can also download and read these Kindle books in your browser without requiring any software or mobile apps. All you need is a free Amazon.com account. (See additional sources where you can  download free Kindle books).

Zero Dollar Books is updated every hour and you can use Twitter, Facebook or RSS to get notified whenever new books are added to this list.

free kindle books

This list is generated using Amazon’s sales data itself. Amazon offers a best sellers list of Kindle titles though the list is split across five pages. The tool uses web scraping to download the entire list, filters out ebooks which are no longer free (the prices on Amazon can change every hour) and then puts everything in one Pinterest style page.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻