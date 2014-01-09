Interesting Websites to Visit When You're Bored

I have added these non-tech related websites in my “weekly” bookmarks folder. I don’t visit them every single day but on weekends or when I am feeling bored and they never disappoint. Maybe you should check them out too.

The 15 Interesting Websites

Dear Photograph - The website features photographs of people holding up old pictures that were taken at the exact spot several years ago. Some of the best photographs are now compiled in a book (dearphotograph.me). Textastrophe - This website is a reminder of why you shouldn’t post your cell phone number on public websites. The creator starts a text conversation with random numbers found on Craigslist ads and publishes the transcript on the internet. The chats are funny and I hope its real because screenshots can be faked too (textastrophe.com). Stratocam - This is like an online self-running slideshow showcasing some of the best satellite images found on Google Maps. Run the website in full-screen mode (Ctrl+Shift+F) and you may discover pretty and unexpected place on our beautiful earth (stratocam.com). Awkward Family Photos - This is a place where people share embarrassing pictures of their loved ones in weird settings that are both funny and entertaining. The website has spawned several coffee-table books as well (awkwardfamilyphotos.com). Worldcam - This website pulls geo-tagged pictures posted on Instagram for Foursquare venues so you know what’s happening right now at your favorite place. For instance, here’s the livestream of a mall in Thailand which also happens to be the most Instagrammed place in the world (worldc.am). This Is Why I’m Broke - Unique products on the Internet that you never knew even existed. Stuff like an iPhone case that doubles as a bottle opener, sandals that resemble computer keyboards or a boat from World War II that you can actually buy (thisiswhyimbroke.com). Is It Normal - Do you like to dip French fries in ice cream? The website will help you understand whether your thoughts, feelings and urges are normal or weird and just unique to you. People can ask questions and once it gets approved, the community can weigh in their thoughts.You can also ask embarrassing questions here (isitnormal.com).

