Convert Multiple Currencies at Once with Google

#convert #google

Google, as you know, has a built-in calculator that can solve complex maths equations and can also help you perform measurement and currency conversions. For instance, you could say “1 USD in JPY” to get the exchange rate of Japanese Yen or “1 ounce in grams” to quickly convert between imperial and metric units of mass.

Google Currency Converter

Google can Convert Multiple Currencies

The more interesting part, that some of us aren’t probably aware of, is that Google’s calculator can even handle multiple currencies in the same conversion. To give you an example, if you were into numismatics, you could add your British Pounds and Yen and get the value of your currency collection in US Dollars in the one search query.

This “mix and match” can be done for measurement and time conversions too as illustrated in the following screenshots. Thank you Tasha Bergson for the tip.

Convert Mass / Weight

Convert Dates with Google

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

