This Valentine, Send your Loved One a Google Search Query

This Valentine’s day, try sending your geeky loved one a Google search query instead of an e-greeting and they may like the little surprise that’s in store for them.

The Heart Equation for Google

When you put any Math equation in Google, it will try to plot of a graph of that equation just like your scientific calculation. And one such equation, listed below, renders a heart curve that you can pass on to your Valentine.

To give it a try, just copy-paste the following query in Google. Thanks Suhel.

sqrt(cos(x)) * cos(300x)+sqrt(abs(x))-0.7) * (4-x * x)^0.01, sqrt(6-x^2), -sqrt(6-x^2) from -4.5 to 4.5