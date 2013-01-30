How to Add Device Frames to Mobile Screenshots

#convert #email #screen capture

Try this. Capture a screenshot of your mobile phone or tablet screen and send the image as an email attachment to smartphones@mailchimp.com.

Alternatively, if your mobile or tablet device doesn’t support the screen capture function, like some of the older versions of Android, you can just snap a photograph using your phone’s camera and send it to the above email address.

Within seconds, Mailchimp will send you a reply containing the same screenshot image but with a device frame added to the original image. Here’s an example:

Standard Screenshot Image Fig A: Standard screenshot image captured on an iPad

iPad Screenshot with the iPad Frame Fig B: The same iPad screenshot but with the iPad Frame

The Mailchimp service automatically detects the mobile device on which the capture was made, probably using the image’s EXIF data, and adds the corresponding device frame to your capture.

If you would like to add a different device frame to your mobile screenshot, simply write the target device name in the subject line of your email message (for example, iphone) and MailChimp will add the required skin to your screen capture.

In the next example, the original screen capture was done on an Android Galaxy S phone but the final frame is that of an iPhone. The device screenshots look beautiful and you don’t really need Photoshop to illustrate your mobile captures anymore.

Android Screenshot Original Screen capture done on an Android Phone

iphone screenshot The converted screenshot has an iPhone frame

Related: How to Screen Capture on iPhone or iPad

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻