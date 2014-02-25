Introducing Dictation.io, Screenshots & Listen v2

It was a slightly busy week. I’ve launched a new website - dictation.io - and  also pushed upgraded versions of several other web apps hosted on ctrlq.org.

Most CtrlQ apps now sport a consistent look, several bugs have been squashed, the performance has improved and, best of all, the usage limits have been dropped. Here’s the complete list:

  • dictation.io - This is a voice recognition app for Chrome that converts your voice into text. The transcribed text is automatically stored in your browser or you can share on Dropbox and Google Drive.
  • YouTube Near Me - This is a Google Maps + YouTube mashup that helps you discover geo-tagged videos around your current location.
  • Web Screenshots - This lets you capture full-length high-resolution screenshots of web pages and you can run Screenshots on the desktop or mobile devices.
  • Listen - This is the text-to-speech app that converts your words into spoken voice. The daily quota has been dropped and you can enjoy unlimited sessions.
  • YouTube Copy -  This adds an old feature to YouTube that Google has silently dropped - the ability to clone someone else’s playlist into your own account.
  • Secure Passwords - This is password manager that saves you from the hassle of remembering multiple passwords. Watch the video demo to learn more.

Should you discover any bugs or have any feature suggestions, please do let me know. Thanks!

Dictation

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻