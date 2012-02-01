How to Accurately Geo-Tag your YouTube Videos

When you upload a video to YouTube, you can associate a geographic location with your video and that will offer YouTube an hint as to where that particular video was captured. This process is also known as geo-tagging and once a location is attached to a video, it may even show up in the YouTube video layer available inside Google Earth and Google Maps.

Here’s how you can geo tag your YouTube video with the exact co-ordinates.

1 . Open the postal address locator and zoom in to the exact area on the Google where you shot that video clip.

2 . Click on the point and it will show the latitude and longitude of that point in a mini popup window – copy this information to the clipboard.

3 . Upload the video clip to YouTube and under Advanced Settings, just copy-paste that latitude and longitude information in the “Video Location” box. Hit the search button to confirm the location.

Save the changes and you have successfully geo-tagged your first YouTube video.

