Copy any video playlist to your YouTube channel
Please sign in with your YouTube account to continue...
Everything you wanted to know about copying playlists in YouTube
The YouTube copier tool lets you create a copy of any YouTube video playlist into your own YouTube account in 2 easy steps. You can duplicate your own playlists or clone the videos of someone else's YouTube playlist in your own YouTube channel.
Simply sign-in with your YouTube account and then enter the URL of any YouTube Playlist that you wish to clone. You can set the privacy of the cloned playlist as public (visible to everyone), private (visible only to you) or unlisted (visible to people who have the playlist link).
In addition to copying other playlists into your own YouTube account, you can also use the copier tool to merge someone else's playlist with any of your existing playlist.
There are no restrictions and you can copy any number of YouTube playlists to your channel. The tool has no affiliation with Google or YouTube and uses the official YouTube API v3 to make playlist copies.
Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.
Google Developer Expert
Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.
ProductHunt Golden Kitty
Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.
Microsoft MVP Alumni
Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.
Google Cloud Champion
Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified whenever we upload a new video tutorial.
We build bespoke solutions that use the capabilities and the features of Google Workspace for automating business processes and driving work productivity.
Send personalized email to your contacts with Google Sheets & Gmail
Download emails and attachments from Gmail to your Google Drive
Send email to respondents when they submit your Google Forms
Create pixel perfect documents from Google Sheets and Google Forms
Turn your Google Slides presentations into animated GIF images and videos
Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up to date.
We will never send any spam emails. Promise.