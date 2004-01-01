Digital InspirationLogo

YouTube Playlist Copier

Copy any video playlist to your YouTube channel

Please sign in with your YouTube account to continue...

Sign in with Google

Copy YouTube Playlists

Everything you wanted to know about copying playlists in YouTube

What is YouTube Playlist Copier

The YouTube copier tool lets you create a copy of any YouTube video playlist into your own YouTube account in 2 easy steps. You can duplicate your own playlists or clone the videos of someone else's YouTube playlist in your own YouTube channel.

How to Copy Video Playlists

Simply sign-in with your YouTube account and then enter the URL of any YouTube Playlist that you wish to clone. You can set the privacy of the cloned playlist as public (visible to everyone), private (visible only to you) or unlisted (visible to people who have the playlist link).

Merge YouTube Playlists

In addition to copying other playlists into your own YouTube account, you can also use the copier tool to merge someone else's playlist with any of your existing playlist.

There are no restrictions and you can copy any number of YouTube playlists to your channel. The tool has no affiliation with Google or YouTube and uses the official YouTube API v3 to make playlist copies.

Awards & Titles

Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.

Video Tutorials

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified whenever we upload a new video tutorial.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up to date.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise.