Convert your Emails to PDF through Email Itself

#convert #email #pdf

Google Chrome has a built-in PDF writer so you can easily convert any email message into a PDF file within the browser itself but if you are reading your emails on a mobile phone or a tablet, you would need some sort of a PDF conversion app.

Convert Email to PDF

Alternatively, you can forward the original email message to pdfconvert@pdfconvert.me and the service will send a PDF version of the message back to you in a second or two. I tried converting a plain text email message as well as one with HTML tags and the conversion was almost perfect in both instances.

If there are any Word, Excel or Powerpoint attachments inside the mail, you can forward the files to attachconvert@pdfconvert.me and they’ll come back to you in PDF format. Zamzar is another helpful service that let you convert files by email but the advantage with PDFConvert.me is that it sends you the converted PDF file by email itself, you don’t have to visit their website to download the PDF.

You may also use the service to retrieve web pages as PDFs. Just send the web address (URL) of the page in the body of the email message to webconvert@pdfconvert.me and the service will send you the full page in PDF format. This feature can be used for viewing pages that otherwise aren’t accessible due to internet filters.

The site’s privacy policy says that they store your email message on their server only during the conversion process.

Also see: Most Useful Email Addresses

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻