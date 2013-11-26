Convert your Emails to PDF through Email Itself

Google Chrome has a built-in PDF writer so you can easily convert any email message into a PDF file within the browser itself but if you are reading your emails on a mobile phone or a tablet, you would need some sort of a PDF conversion app.

Alternatively, you can forward the original email message to pdfconvert@pdfconvert.me and the service will send a PDF version of the message back to you in a second or two. I tried converting a plain text email message as well as one with HTML tags and the conversion was almost perfect in both instances.

If there are any Word, Excel or Powerpoint attachments inside the mail, you can forward the files to attachconvert@pdfconvert.me and they’ll come back to you in PDF format. Zamzar is another helpful service that let you convert files by email but the advantage with PDFConvert.me is that it sends you the converted PDF file by email itself, you don’t have to visit their website to download the PDF.

You may also use the service to retrieve web pages as PDFs. Just send the web address (URL) of the page in the body of the email message to webconvert@pdfconvert.me and the service will send you the full page in PDF format. This feature can be used for viewing pages that otherwise aren’t accessible due to internet filters.

The site’s privacy policy says that they store your email message on their server only during the conversion process.

Also see: Most Useful Email Addresses