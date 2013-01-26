How to Connect Two Wireless Routers Together

If you wish to extend the range of your Wifi network, you can purchase an additional wireless router and connect it to your existing router with an Ethernet cable.

The setup is pretty easy, inexpensive and the best part is that your two routers need not have to be from the same manufacturer so, for example, you can easily connect your Linksys (Cisco) router to a router from say Netgear or Belkin. For instance, I am using a 30m long Ethernet cable to connect my two routers – one is a Linksys WRT 160N (N based) and other one is a WRH54G (G based) and the setup works just perfect.

Tutorial: How to Connect Two Routers Together

Important Points to remember