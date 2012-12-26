The Best Photo Websites for News in Pictures

Here are some of the best photos blogs and websites where you can view pictures related to current events captured by professional photo journalists. Not all news sites in this list provide photo feeds so make sure you bookmark them.

The Big Picture – This is a photo blog of Boston Globe that highlights current events and lesser-known news stories through some awesome high-resolution pictures that are sourced from AP, Reuters Pictures, Getty Images, NASA, and others private photographers.

Check some breathtaking pictures from Ramadan, India, Soldiers in Afghanistan or the Brazilian tribes that were discovered by the outside world only recently.

Time Photo Essays – Each photo essay includes a collection of 10-12 pictures that narrate (in text and sometimes audio) a story related to current news events. The pictures are also published in the TIME magazine.

Check these photo essays about floods in India, Olympic Games, Georgia conflict or learn how to make your own photo essay.

Getty Images – This is the best place if you are looking for live-coverage photos of news, sports and entertainment related events around the world.

You can legally embed Getty Images in your site without paying any license fee.

BBC News – The BBC news website has a full section dedicated to news photographs including a popular “Day in pictures” segment that is a slideshow to top news stories of the day in pictures.

BBC In Pictures site also highlights photos that are submitted by citizen journalists. And if you work for a UK based publication, register at BBC Pictures and you’ll get access to BBC images for editorial purposes.

Reuters Slideshows – Wired news agency Reuters uses picture slide shows to narrate news stories and offbeat events.

Like Getty, Reuters too has separate photo galleries for showcasing pictures that are related to the top news events of the day, Entertainment, Sports and even Technology related events.

Yahoo! Photos – This is part of the Yahoo! News website and features an extensive collection of news pictures and slideshows that are sourced from news agencies like The Associated Press, Reuters, etc.

The best part about Yahoo! News photos is that they are available via Feeds but have a short shelf life just like Google News.

National Geographic – This is the place to go if you need a daily dose of photos from the world of science, nature or the animal kingdom.

US Defense – Look no further if you are interested in photographs from the United States Military. This is an official Pentagon site and often includes pictures from areas that are inaccessible to most people.

There’s a large collection of photo essays as well on the US Defense site. You may search for all images hosted on the US Government sites via this Google AJAX API powered image search tool.