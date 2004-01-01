Upload from your Photo Library, iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive or take a new picture with your phone’s camera.
Google Reverse Image Search helps you quickly discover visually similar images from around the web. Upload a photograph from your desktop to Google Images and it will show you related images used on other websites and also different sizes of the same photo almost instantly.
Journalists can use the reverse search option to find the original source of an image or to know the approximate date when a picture was first published on the Internet. Photographers can use ‘search by image’ feature to know about other websites that are using their photographs.
Google’s ‘search by image’ feature is only available for desktop computers and not on mobile devices and tablets. Thus, if a friend has sent you an image on WhatsApp or Facebook that you’d like to verify, you’ll have to first tranfer the photograph to a desktop and then perform a reverse search. Too much work, right?
With Reverse Photos, you can perform reverse image searches on mobile phones in few easy steps. Just click the “Upload Image” button and choose an image from the photo gallery of your phone. Next click “Show Matching Images” and it will feed your photo into Google’s image database and show visually similar photos.
Reverse Search is useful for verifying the source of photographs, WhatsApp images , screenshots and Internet memes. Tinder and Facebook users have usedSearch by Image to research profile pictures of their potential dates, travellers use it for finding the photo's location while matrimonial sites use reverse search to detect fake uploads.
All your uploaded images are hosted anonymously on the Google Cloud and cannot be discovered by other users. All photos are automatically deleted from cloud storage within few hours of uploading.