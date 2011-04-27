Apple iPad 2 Officially Launched in India

On 20th April, Apple COO Timothy Cook told investors that they would roll out the new iPad 2 model to 13 more countries as early as next week.

Apple, transitioning to the new iPad 2 introduced on March 11, couldn’t make enough to meet demand. The shortfall led to lower sales than analysts predicted. Apple is ramping up production as it prepares to start selling the tablet computer in 13 additional countries this month, Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook said on a conference call yesterday.

Soon after, Annkur at OnlyGizmos reported that that India is among the list of 13 countries that Tim mentioned in the call and that iPad 2 would officially launch here on 28th of April.

Well, Annkur’s sources were correct as @VijaySales, who are one of the Apple premium resellers in India, just dropped a few tweets saying that the iPad 2 is here.

So, how many of you guys want to own an #iPAD2? We have a surprise for you. It’s finally here! Thinner, Lighter, Faster…The #ipad2 Now available at #VijaySales store near you. Go Grab It!!!

They aren’t saying anything about the price probably because we’re still a day or two away from the official launch but that ‘magical’ tablet is finally here.

Apple iPad 2 Price in India

Update: My friend Deepak Dhingra from T3 Magazine just shared the official prices of Apple iPad 2 in India – obviously a little more expensive than the original iPad.

16 GB

32 GB

64 GB

iPad 2 with Wi-Fi

Rs. 29,500

Rs. 34,500

Rs. 39,500

iPad 2 with Wi-Fi + 3G

Rs. 36,900

Rs. 41,900

Rs. 46,900

Other than Vijay Sales, Reliace iStore, eZone and Tata Croma are premium resellers of Apple products in India and therefore they may stock the device as well. Use Apple’s own address locator to find about you nearest premium reseller store.

Meanwhile, here’s an official video ad for the iPad 2 that will probably convince you to get one if you don’t have the original iPad (see: Should you upgrade to iPad 2).