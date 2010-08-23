How to Transfer Documents to Kindle via Email

#amazon kindle

Amazon Kindle reader can read PDF files natively without requiring any conversion in addition to all the common Microsoft Office formats.

To transfer PDF and other Office documents from your computer to your Kindle reader, you can connect the Kindle to the computer using the provided USB cable.

The Kindle will now appear as a separate drive in “My Computer” or “Windows Explorer.” You can drag and drop files from your computer desktop to the Kindle drive and they’ll be copied to the Kindle’s memory.

Transfer Documents to Kindle via Email

Alternatively, if you can’t get hold of the USB cable, you can send documents to Kindle wirelessly.

All Kindle users have a unique email address in the format name@free.kindle.com. Any files that you send to this email as an attachment will auto-download to your Kindle while you are in a Wi-Fi zone.

The file size of each attached document /PDF should not exceed 50MB and a single email may not have more than 25 attached documents.

If Wi-Fi is not available, you may also download files to your Kindle over 3G but Amazon will charge you a fee per download. The fee is 15 ¢ per MB while you download documents to the Kindle over 3G in the U.S. or 99 ¢ per MB when you download documents to your Kindle anywhere else in the world via 3G.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻