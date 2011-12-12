How Google Tests Software

#google

The scale at Google is unimaginable. For instance, one of their most popular product Gmail has 200+ million users so any change they make, whether big or small, is instantly made available to all these users.

The updates are silently applied in the backend and the average user is often unaware that the cloud software they use all day has been silently patched but the reception is quite different if something breaks or doesn’t work as expected.

If you are curious to know how testing happens at Google, this upcoming title on Amazon - How Google Tests Software – might be of interest. The Test Engineering team have teamed up to share how Google tests cloud software, the best practices for managing code reviews, tracking bugs and everything else that will help improve your testing process.

Play ;

Play ;

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻