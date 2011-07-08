New Windows Theme for fans of Angry Birds

If you are a big fan of Angry Birds, how can you not have the Angry Birds theme for your Windows desktop.

The theme is a collection of six desktop wallpapers featuring, you guessed it right, pigs and wallpapers but the more interesting part are the sounds effect that come with the theme. You exit Windows and the birds scream as it they have broken the entire castle in one short. Another sound effect is that of pigs grunting whenever you get a new email message.

The Angry Birds theme is officially designed for Windows 7 but you can also use it a XP and Vista machines with a simple hack.