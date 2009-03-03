Use Any Internet Browser on your Computer Without Installation

web browser icons

Do you want to:

a. Carry a portable version of your favorite web browser on the USB drive? It could be Internet Explorer, Firefox, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or even Opera.

b. Simultaneously run multiple versions of Internet Explorer or Firefox on the same computer side-by-side without any hacks.

c. Test the new design of your website in all popular browsers without having to rely on an online service like Browser Shots?

d. You don’t have permissions to install new software on the office computer? How do you then use Safari or Google Chrome instead of Internet Explorer?

e. You have heard lot of good things about Internet Explorer 8 but since that browser is still in beta, you don’t want to override your existing installation of IE 7. How do you then try IE 8 without uninstalling IE 7?

f. You love Browser A but some of your favorite websites only open in Browser B. How can you access these websites without installing B?

Now if you said yes to any of the above questions, all you need is Xenocode - it’s an awesome platform that helps you run any web browser on your computer without installation. Simply download an executable from the Xenocode website and double-click to run that web browser.

Xenocode provides ready-to-use packages for Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Opera, Internet Explorer 6-8 and Firefox 2-3. Xenocode WebApps also let you run multiple application versions side-by-side on any version of Windows.

If you were using virtual machines with VMWare or Microsoft Virtual PC just for testing browser compatibility, it may be a good idea to switch to Xenocode browser as they are fast and you don’t have to wait for the virtual machine to boot up.

Note: Xencode provides a slightly older version of Chrome but you download Chrome 2 (portable) here.

