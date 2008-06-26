Travel Checklist - How Not to Forget Anything

Carry a charger for the mobile phone. Turn off central heating. Plead with neighbors to water plants in your absence. Cancel milk deliveries. Cancel the newspapers..

Holidays are fun but preparing a list of things you want to do before leaving the house can be a bit stressful. To ease this pre-travel related stress, ‘Don’t Forget your Toothbrush’ offers a service where you can prepare a detailed holiday checklist of stuff to pack and things to do before you leave.

And you don’t have to type anything for preparing this checklist – the service includes built-in checklists for all kinds of business and holiday travel so chances are that what you have in mind is already there – you just need to tick that box.

When you are done creating a checklist, take a print out – that’s the only document you’ll need to refer while stepping out of your home.

Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush – Never forget anything important.

