Move your Files to Relevant Folders with Ease

#useful #windows #z

Organized Desktop?

You’re pretty organized in your real life but your computer desktop is a complete mess of files because you have the habit of saving everything on your desktop first.

The pictures that you transferred from the digital camera, your email attachments, documents, program installers, etc. are just scattered on your desktop and you rarely get the time to organize them into relevant folders.

How to Keep your Desktop Tidy

Would you therefore like to have some sort of a “wand” that can bring order to your desktop without much effort? Enter DropIt, a free Windows only utility that can automatically sort and organize your files based on your own rules.

DropIt adds a tiny “drop” icon to your desktop and any files or folders that you drag to this icon are automatically sent to the right folder according to pre-defined rules. And you don’t have to be a geek to create such rules.

For instance, you may set up a simple rule saying that all the PDFs and Word documents (*.doc;*.docx;*.pdf) should go to the My Documents folder while the MP3s and Videos (*.mp3;*.mp4;*.wmv) be moved to the Media folder.

desktop sort rules

DropIt is handy not just for tidying up your desktop but for organizing files in any of the other folders on your hard drive. It can both move as well as copy files from one folder to another or you may set the transfer mode as ‘compressed’ in which case the files will be zipped before getting moved to the destination.

You can even combine DropIt with the very powerful desktop search in Windows to organize files on your computer. For instance, find all the PDFs with desktop search and dump them to an appropriate folder by dragging them all to DropIt.

Once you have a tidy desktop, get this wallpaper to organize the remaining application icons in an easy-to-find layout. Also, if you are only looking to organize your desktop files into logical groups but without moving them to other folders, check out the Fences utility.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻