Increase Your Wi-Fi Signal Strength with a Foil

Are you looking for ways to increase the signal strength of that wireless router in your home without having to invest in a Wifi extender?

Then head over to the kitchen and grab some Aluminum foil that is normally used by mom for cooking or for wrapping sandwiches so that they stay fresh a little longer.

Tear off some foil in the shape of a rectangle, give it a curve and then place the foil behind the antenna of your router. This will reflect the wireless signals into your preferred directions.

If the router is mounted on a wall, you can make holes in the Aluminium foil and insert it inside the antennas as shown in the following video.

