Capture Screenshots with Translucent Windows and Drop Shadows

#downloads #portable #screen capture

Shotty is a portable screen capture program for Windows that can help you take screenshot images of the entire desktop, one of the open windows or a rectangular region of your screen.

The program is light-weight, it sports a very minimal interface and above all, there are a couple of unique features that make this screenshot tool quite a worthwhile download.

Shotty preserves all the drop shadows and translucent glass borders that are found in certain editions of Windows 7 and Vista (also known Windows Aero). These screenshots are then saved as transparent PNGs.

The program has a unique “delayed capture” mode that is useful for capturing screenshots of program menus and other objects that otherwise disappear when a windows is highlighted.

Shotty is completely free and supports portable installation so you may even carry is on a USB stick. There’s a built-in image editor that you may use to annotate screenshots or for blurring certain areas of your capture.

If you have been using the Print Screen key or the Windows Snipping tool for screen captures, it’s time to replace them with Shotty. See more on screen capture.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻