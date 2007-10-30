Download Yahoo! Messenger 9 for Windows

#yahoo

download-yahoo-messenger-9Yahoo! today released a new version of Yahoo! Messenger 9 IM client that features new skins (IM environments), more emoticons and a redesigned look-n-feel.

Yahoo! Messenger 9 is a wonderful upgrade for users who regular share web videos and photos with other IM friends.

Now when you paste a YouTube video URL in Yahoo! Messenger 9 chat window, your friends can watch the video clip inline without having to visit the YouTube Website.

Same holds true for Flickr photostreams or any other other photos on the web - you can either paste photo URLs in the IM window or drag-n-drop pictures from the desktop - your friends can preview the pictures right inside the Yahoo! chat window.

Another useful feature - if you are going Offline, you can configure Yahoo! Messenger 9 to forward all the Offline IM message to a your mobile number as SMS text messages.

Yahoo! Messenger 9 is only available for Windows XP and Vista. Download Yahoo! Messenger 9 here. A localized Hindi version of Yahoo! Messenger 9 is also available for Indian users.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

