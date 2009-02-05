Download Portable Chrome 2: Carry the Google Browser on a USB Stick

Portable Google ChromeFor people who love to carry software on a USB drive or if you are behind a corporate firewall and can’t install new software, here’s something you have been waiting for - Google Chrome 2.0 in a portable avatar.

Like other portable apps, Google Chrome 2 portable too has all the features available in the main Chrome browser but requires no installation - just unzip the files in a folder and start Chroming.

To download your copy of portable Google Browser, head over to this site and click the download link - the site in German but the software language is English.

google browser portable The portable Google browser can run directly from the USB stick

You can also consider using the portable version of Google Browser in case you have trouble installing Google Chrome via the standard Google Pack Installer - the other alternative is to use the offline installer of Google Chrome browser available here.

With Google Chrome portable, all user settings including web history and cookies are saved on to the same folder - the program settings are saved in “Chrome” folder while the user settings go in the “Profile” folder.  Portable Chrome was earlier tested on Windows XP SP3 and Windows Vista SP1 machines.

Also see: Create Multiple Profiles in Google Chrome

