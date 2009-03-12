Write your Name in Ancient Egyptian Scripts

#fun #history

Hieroglyphs were an interesting writing system adopted by the ancient Egyptians some 5000 years ago.

The individual characters in this writing style, which can still be found inscribed on Egyptian pyramids and tombs, were represented by graphical symbols and can either be written in rows or columns.

egypt-script

If you are curious to see how your own name (or any other English word) would look if it were written with Egyptian Hieroglyphs, try this name translator for horizontal writing style or the one at University of Pennsylvania if your need a hieroglyph in vertical format.

The tool take the first 16 characters of your name and converts them into the same hieroglyphs symbols that were used by Ancient Egyptians.

See Also - Your name in Pseudo Russian Typography.

