Phone Call Rates to India and Pakistan Slashed by Skype

If you are using Skype to call your from friends and relatives based in India or Pakistan, here’s some good news.

Skype has slashed the call rates by up to 50% on calls to India and Pakistan. Now through the end of July, call landlines and cell phones in India and Pakistan at up to 50% off normal rates.

Here are the new call rates from United States of America to these countries

9.2 ¢ per minute to India and 6.5 ¢ per minute to Pakistan.

Requires no calling card though you’ll have to buy Skype Credit to make SkypeOut calls from the computer to the landline or mobile phone. Connection fees only apply to calls made using Skype Credit.

Only Skype calls made as part of the Talk for Britain and US & Canada Skype Unlimited Calling plans are exempt from connection fees.