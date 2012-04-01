The Best Visual Résumés for your Inspiration

A typical job résumé, or curriculum vitae, is often a long and boring Word document highlighting your education, work experience, your interests and other achievements.

This format has been around since the “snail mail” days and it still works but, in the tough job market, if you really want to create something memorable that will immediately catch the attention of your prospective employer, try creating a Visual Résumé when applying for your next job.

In a Visual Résumé, you narrate your story in pictures. The slides have minimal text though you may include multimedia elements like a video of a talk you delivered at some conference or even audio narration.

Visual Résumés - Examples

Here’re some good examples of visual résumés that may inspire you. You can even apply some of Jobs’ presentation techniques (like no bullet points, ever) to make your résumé all the more impressive.

Visual Resumes won’t replace the traditional CVs yet but HR teams, who are often responsible for scanning a pile of resumes, won’t mind clicking through a few slides and, who knows, your creative and out-of-the-box thinking might just help you land your dream job.

