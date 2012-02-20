How to Design your own Visual Resume

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2012-02-20
H

[slideshare id=5199866&doc=reallyuglyresumes-100914115858-phpapp02]

Why create a job resume that resembles a standard black-and-white Word document written in Times New Roman when you can easily use pictures, maps and other visual elements to make your otherwise boring resume stand out from the rest.

In the above slides, Jesse offers some good and compelling advice on why you need to make a visual resume and how you can go about creating one using presentation software that you probably already have on your computer.

A visual resume is obviously not any replacement for traditional resumes yet but it can certainly help you accentuate your achievements and education better.

seth godin

Also see: Visual Resume Samples

Published in: jobs - Presentations

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch