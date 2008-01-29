Upload SWF Flash Movies to YouTube Video

Silke of Adobe Captivate shows how to publish Adobe Captivate screencast movies to YouTube. Captivate produces videos in SWF or FLV video format both of which are not supported by YouTube.

YouTube however supports uploading WMV, AVI, MOV, and MPG file formats as well as MPEG4. Using the Sothink SWF to Video converter utility, you can convert your SWF files into an AVI movie and upload it to YouTube.

You can extend same technique to watch screencast movies on your iPod or iPhone - convert swf to mp4 or avi and transfer the video to your portable player.