How to Get Free Ubuntu CDs and DVDs in India

#linux

Ubuntu is probably the most popular Linux distro that’s now also bundled with some Dell Computers.

To get Ubuntu in India, you can either download the 700 MB installer from Ubuntu official website or, if you are on a slow Internet, Ubuntu will ship the installer CD to your home for free.

Related tutorial: How to Run Linux on a Windows PC

To request a free Ubuntu CD, just create a Launchpad account and the CD will be in your mailbox in a week or two.

Other than Ubuntu, you can also ask for pressed copies of Kubuntu, and Edubuntu CDs free of charge. Unfortunately, Ubuntu DVDs, that have some extra software, can only be procured from Amazon store which are not shipping to India yet.

These are Live Ubuntu CDs meaning you can even use Ubuntu without installing them on your Windows computer. Just pop the Ubuntu CD into your computer, and reboot - Ubuntu will run from the CD.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻