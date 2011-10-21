Keep Track of New Books with Google Alerts

Like Amazon, you can now use the Google Alerts service to keep track of new books from your favorite authors or upcoming titles that are around your topics of interest. It is also possible to track books from a particular book publisher.

Go to google.com/alerts and set the type of alert as Books. Then use one, or a combination, of the following queries to set up your book alert.

inauthor:“david pogue”

Get an alert when there’s a new book from your favorite author – example, David Pogue.

intitle:“google chrome”

Get an alert when there’s a new book with a particular title – example, Google Chrome.

inpublisher

Get an alert when your favorite book publisher releases a new title – in this case, O’Reilly.

subject:“Microsoft Office”

Get an alert when there’s a new book around a particular topic – in this case, Microsoft Office. This is different from the intitle search operator as the book title many not always have the topic name.

Once the alerts are setup, you will get an email as soon as any new matching book enters the Google Books database. Found via the Google Books blog.