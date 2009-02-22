Wildcard Based Search for English Words

Regular search engines like Google are of little use when searching for English words while playing Scrabble or Hangman. Google Appengine based WordWaldo helps you “cheat” by searching for words by starting, ending or in-between characters.

Even more notably, WordWaldo also has a wildcard search (cat*), that you can use to create more complex search queries.

The wildcard feature supports * for 0 or more letters, and - for a single letter. For example, h-ll matches hull or hell, while cat* matches all words that begin with “cat” including the word cat itself.

See also - Words you were thinking but can’t remember anymore.