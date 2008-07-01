Visualize Units of Measurement Without Getting Technical

#convert #useful

visualize units Someone just told you that he has a farm in the countryside that spreads across two acres.

This would have much easy for you to visualize had you known that an acre is roughly the equivalent size of nine basketball courts or three Olympic-size swimming pools.

convert units

Enter Sensible Units - a web based unit conversion service that helps you visualize complex units and measurements using real and more sensible objects like CDs, golf ball, Harry Potter books, elephants or even AA batteries.

So 10 kilometres are like putting 23 Empire State building on top of each other, 100 meters is like 12 double-decker buses standing end to end while 100 GB is the same as 62 installations of Windows XP or 12 Windows Vista installations.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻