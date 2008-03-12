Is That Email Attachment Clean or Infected with some Virus ?

#antivirus #email attachments #useful

Say you have received a suspicious looking file as an email attachment that may or may not be infected with a virus.

If that email is from some unknown source, you are very likely to delete it immediately but what do you do if that file attachment has come from a friend or a trusted colleague ?

Simple, use email. Here’s what you can do to make sure that the attached file is safe and won’t harm your computer:

1. Forward that email message with the file attachment intact to scan@virustotal.com (limit is 10 MB)

2. Write SCAN in the Subject field of the forwarded message and delete the full body of the message. Send.

3. You should receive a virus report in the next few minutes.

The advantage of using Virustotal is that it doesn’t require you to download the file attachment to your computer and best of all, it scans your file across multiple antivirus software including AVG, Nod32, McAfee, F-Prot, etc so the chances are very high that infected email attachments will never go undetected.

If you have a file on the hard drive, upload that to virustotal.com via web browser and wait as this free service analyzes your file using different antivirus services.

Gmail doesn’t allow executable file attachments (including .bat, .exe, .pif, .scr, .vbs, .cmd, .com and others) so here’s a workaround - Send Any File Type with Gmail.

Remember that VirusTotal will only detect the virus in your files, it won’t clean the infected files. For cleaning, refer to a previous story - The Best Anti Virus Software (online).

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻