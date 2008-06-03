Improve Your Note-Taking Skills with Listen and Write

listen typing

Listen and Write is an interesting online application where you listen to audio clips on the web and type the spoken words at the same time. The audio clips are syndicated from a news website and are always about current events.

There’s a difference between your regular typing software and Listen & Write – here you have to type what you hear not what you see on the screen.

You can create an account to track progress over time. And the application won’t let you proceed unless you get the transcription right.

The app may even help improve the transcription skills of journalists who cover press conferences or even bloggers who are into live blogging.

Listen-and-write.com – Do the Dictation Yourself.

