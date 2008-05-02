Translate Hindi Text to English with Google Translation Online

#google translate #hindi #language translation #useful

Google Translation tool has added support for Hindi, the official language of India. Google earlier introduced the English to Hindi Transliterator feature in Blogger that lets user type Hindi characters on a web page using the English keyboard.

With this new feature, you can easily translate documents, web pages, email messages and other text written in Hindi to English language instantly for free. And it works both ways so you may also use the same translation tool for converting English text to Hindi Devanagri script as well.

translate hindi english online

If you encounter a web page in Google Search results that’s written in Hindi, Google adds a “Translate this page” link next to the page so that you can directly read the Hindi page in English via the Google Translate tool.

And if you are not sure about the language of text, you can use free language identification tools to determine the name of the language that has been used to write that text.

Here’s the BBC Hindi website converted to English (à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤…à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤œà¥€ | à¤…à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤œà¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€) using Google Translate. Though it’s a machine based translation, the results are fairly accurate.

Google Translate - Thanks Peeyush.

Related: How to Add Google Translation To Your Website

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻