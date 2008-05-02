Translate Hindi Text to English with Google Translation Online

Google Translation tool has added support for Hindi, the official language of India. Google earlier introduced the English to Hindi Transliterator feature in Blogger that lets user type Hindi characters on a web page using the English keyboard.

With this new feature, you can easily translate documents, web pages, email messages and other text written in Hindi to English language instantly for free. And it works both ways so you may also use the same translation tool for converting English text to Hindi Devanagri script as well.

If you encounter a web page in Google Search results that’s written in Hindi, Google adds a “Translate this page” link next to the page so that you can directly read the Hindi page in English via the Google Translate tool.

And if you are not sure about the language of text, you can use free language identification tools to determine the name of the language that has been used to write that text.

Here’s the BBC Hindi website converted to English (à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤…à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤œà¥€ | à¤…à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤œà¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€) using Google Translate. Though it’s a machine based translation, the results are fairly accurate.

Google Translate - Thanks Peeyush.

