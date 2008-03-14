Create Desktop Wallpapers That Resemble Beautiful Modern Art

draw-modern-art Viscosity is an online tool to help you quickly draw Modern Art Paintings using just the mouse - no artistic skills required.

You just move the curson over the layers in some direction and watch as different colored pieces assume abstract shapes in animated motion.

You can then download your “creative work” as an image and set it as a desktop wallpaper or share it with your friends online.

The software recently won the Art category at SXSW 2008.

Here’s my first modern art created with Viscosity - this “painting” took less than a minute to generate and look alright when set as a desktop background.

windowseat.ca/viscosity | How To | Screencast Demo from Molly.

